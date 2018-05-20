Driver who only had licence for five days has car seized by police in Sheffield

Have your say

A motorists who had only had his licence for five days and a takeaway delivery driver were among those who had their cars seized by police.

South Yorkshire Police Operational Support have released details of three cars seized overnight.

A car seized in South Anston

A driver in Sheffield, who had only passed his test five days earlier, was stopped for having no insurance.

A spokesman for the team said he already had six points on his licence from before he passed his test.

The car was recovered and the driver reported, added the spokesman.

Officers also seized the car of a takeaway delivery driver who had no insurance.

The car of a takeaway delivery driver was also seized. Picture: SYP Operational Support

It was also discovered that they were driving on trade plates which were not valid.

The driver was reported.

A third car was seized after the team stopped a vehicle in South Anston.

The driver was found to be disqualified, after being banned for drink driving last year, and also had no insurance.

The driver was also reported.