Driver who led police on chase through Sheffield, mounting pavement, is spared jail

A driver who led police on a chase through Sheffield, mounting a pavement and reaching speeds of up to 60mph in a 20mph zone, has been spared jail.

Anthony Donnell-Ford was caught by police driving without a licence on January 18, but rather than stopping he led officers on a two-mile pursuit through Stocksbridge before abandoning his vehicle and fleeing on foot.

The police pursuit took place over two miles and lasted for around three minutes

The 21-year-old, of Harvey Close, in Finningley, Doncaster, was arrested that day after being found hiding in the attic of a nearby house.

He admitted dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

READ MORE: Charity condemns Sheffield toddler murderer who ‘horrifically disregarded responsibility’

He appeared today at Sheffield Crown Court, where he was handed a four-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, meaning he could still be locked up if he commits another offence in the next year.

He was also ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and 20 sessions of rehabilitation, disqualified from driving for 18 months and told to pay £235 in costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

Sentencing him, Mr Justice Goss said it was little short a ‘miracle’ Donnell-Ford had not hit another vehicle, and that had anyone been injured he would now be behind bars.

READ MORE: These drug dealers were locked up in Sheffield over the last 12 months

“When you were seen by police that day I accept you panicked because you knew you shouldn’t be on the road, but what followed was horrendous driving,” he said.

“It comprised a number of aggravating features: firstly, a significantly excessive speed in a built-up area where you were travelling at speeds of up to 60mph when the limit was 20mph.

“The weather was poor and the road was wet, and at one point you mounted a pavement in the face of oncoming traffic.

READ MORE: Police are hiring civilians to guard crime scenes for £10 an hour

“You drove on the wrong side of the road, and it was a bit of a miracle almost that there was no collision with another vehicle.”

The court heard how Donnell-Ford has already been disqualified from driving for six months and had six points on his licence for a separate driving offence.

Mr Justice Goss accepted the defendant was ‘deeply sorry’ for his ‘stupidity’ that day and said he was still young and had hopefully ‘learned your lesson’.