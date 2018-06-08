Driver urged to come forward after woman, 21, dies in South Yorkshire road crash

A driver who - may have witnessed a crash in which a 21-year-old woman died - is being urged to come forward.

The woman was driving red Renault Clio that was involved in a collision with a Ford Transit van that was travelling in the opposite direction on Kingsforth Lane in Thurcroft.

READ MORE: Sheffield-born nightclub boss Peter Stringfellow dies after cancer battle

The incident happened on Friday, May 25, at 11.50am and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger in the Transit van suffered minor injuries.

Detectives investigating the incident are now appealing for a woman who was driving a black Ford Mondeo car in the area around the time of the tragedy to contact them.

READ MORE: Sheffield-born nightclub king Peter Stringfellow kept cancer battle secret

PC James Durkin said: "We’re keen to identify and speak to a woman who was in the area at the time of the collision as she may have important information.

"The woman was driving a car described as a black Ford Mondeo estate, or something similar, and we’d like her to get in touch with us as she may have seen what happened.

“I’m grateful for everyone who has come forward with information so far and would ask that anyone who saw what happened, or who saw either car prior to the collision and hasn’t yet spoken to us to get in touch.”

READ MORE: Second arrest in Barnsley murder investigation

If you were the woman driving the Ford, or have any information, please call 101 quoting incident number 351 of 25 May 2018.