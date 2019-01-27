Driver taken to court after ‘shed on wheels’ seized on M1 in Sheffield

A driver has been sent to court and their vehicle seized after a car described as a ‘shed on wheels’ was stopped by police on the M1 in Sheffield.

Officers spotted the BMW – which had smashed windows, no insurance, a rear end that was almost dragging along the ground and was towing a trailer with no number plate that was carrying an unsecured Volkswagen – on the northbound carriageway at junction 34 of the motorway at Tinsley.

“Where do we even start with this one,” said South Yorkshire Police’s operational support unit on Twitter.

“This shed on wheels was spotted on the M1 northbound near Sheffield. Can you guess what drew our attention to it? Was it the trailer with no number plate? The vehicle on top of the trailer that wasn’t strapped down or secured in anyway?

The BMW that was stopped on the M1. Picture: SYP

“Was it the smashed windows? The rear end of the BMW nearly dragging along the floor? Or the fact the car also had no insurance? Of course it was all of the above! Vehicle prohibited for a number of defects and seized. Driver off to court for a whole host of offences! Madness.”