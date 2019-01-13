Driver stopped on M1 in South Yorkshire at 11am was nearly three times alcohol limit

A motorist stopped on the M1 in South Yorkshire was nearly three times the drink-drive limit – at 11am.

Police revealed the driver had 96 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, based on the lower of two breath tests, which is almost treble the legal limit of 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres.

Readings from an alcohol breath test, showing a driver was nearly three times the legal limit when stopped on the M1 motorway in South Yorkshire

South Yorkshire Police said that motorist was one of three arrested on Friday on suspicion of drink-driving.

Another driver, who was involved in a crash on Occupation Lane, in Sheffield, was found to be nearly four times the legal limit, they said.

And a third driver was found to be over the limit after being stopped on Sheffield Parkway late in the day.

South Yorkshire Police last week revealed nearly 200 people had been arrested during December as part of a crackdown on drink and drug driving.

They said more than 1,300 vehicles were stopped between December 1 and January 1, with 955 breath tests and 121 drugs wipe tests carried out.

As a result of those tests, said police, 194 people were arrested for a range of offences including driving while unfit through alcohol or drugs.

Motorists caught drink-driving face up to six months in prison and an unlimited fine.