Driver smashes their car into a WALL after 'late night police chase' through Sheffield estate

A driver smashed into a wall on a Sheffield street following a 'late night car chase'.

Eye-witnesses reported seeing a red Seat Ibiza race down Victoria Street at around 11pm on Thursday.

Nearby residents said they then heard a loud bang and saw the car smash into a wall near the Stanley Road allotments.

One resident said that the crash happened following a 'police chase' and that nobody seemed injured in the crash.

The road was blocked while Streets Ahead cleared the debris and cut down a lampost which was also damaged in the crash.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment.