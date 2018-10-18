Driver smashed into the back of a taxi in crash on busy Sheffield road 

A Sheffield road was blocked this morning after a car smashed into the back of a taxi.

Crash on Main Road

Police were called to Main Road in Handsworth at around 8.30am after reports of a two-car crash.

Officers were forced to divert passing cars as they cleared the road.

The scene was cleared after an hour and police reported there were no injuries.

