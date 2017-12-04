Driver 'slouched down and covered his face' in failed attempt to hide from police in Sheffield

A driver tried to evade being pulled over by police in Sheffield by slouching down in his seat and covering his face.

Officers on patrol from the Manor and Arbourthorpe team were on their way back to the station when they encountered the driver in the Manor area.

Car being towed by police (s)

They said that they stopped the vehicle as the driver had no insurance but added that the man did his best to try and hide from officers.

A spokesperson from South Yorkshire Police said: "The driver did his best to hide from officers by slouching down in his seat and covering his face.

"Initial conversation with the driver was difficult as he told officers he could not speak English very well. His English quickly improved when the recovery truck turned up.

"The driver was processed accordingly."

Officers posted a video on Facebook of the car being towed away.

Police said that they were returning back to the station after conducting high visibility patrols in areas of Manor of Arbourthorpe that had recent reports of anti social behaviour.

"We are pleased to report that there were no reported incidents or issues identified whilst out and about," a spokesperson said.

"Areas where youths congregate have been assessed and we will liaise with the council to ensure sites are secured making access to the areas difficult."