Driver's terror as yobs 'fire' at car in Sheffield with young daughters inside

A mother has spoken of the terrifying moment her car, with her two young daughters inside, was attacked in Sheffield by yobs armed with what is believed to a pellet gun.

The car was being driven along Station Road, in Woodhouse, yesterday afternoon when it was hit, with the impact shattering the windscreen and leaving the children badly shaken.

Station Road, in Woodhouse, where the terrifying attack happened (pic: Google)

The driver, who asked not to be named, said her eldest daughter who was sitting in the front passenger seat at the time was particularly distressed.

She claimed another car was also targeted that day and she urged people in the area to stay alert.

She was at the junction with Beighton Road that afternoon at about 2.25pm, with her husband and youngest daughter in the back seats, when the drama unfolded.

"I was just pulling out when there was this massive pop, as if someone had burst a big balloon, and the front windscreen shattered," she said.

"I didn't see anyone with a gun but there's no other explanation because it's come with such velocity and there were no other cars or pedestrians there.

"I've since heard that exactly the same thing happened to someone else round here when he was driving home from work.

"It's really sad that people have nothing better to do with their time.

"It's going to cost me money to repair but it could easily have been much more serious. My daughter and I both had our windows down and it could have hit someone's eye. It doesn't bear thinking about."

The victim believes the pellet gun may have been fired from one of a row of terraced houses facing the junction, possibly from an upstairs window given the angle of the impact.

She pulled out and drove around the corner before pulling in nearby and immediately calling police.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said officers were called at 2.25pm to reports of a car window being broken on a black Nissan Qashqai.

He added that the incident was being investigated and it was not known for certain at this stage whether a pellet gun had been used.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 531 of May 12.