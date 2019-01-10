Driver’s remarkable escape after car overturns on busy Sheffield road

The driver had a remarkable escape after a car overturned on a busy Sheffield road today.

The car flipped onto its side on Prince of Wales Road, near the junction with Sheffield Parkway, this afternoon.

Prince of Wales Road, in Sheffield (pic: Google)

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to the scene just after 1.30pm. It said no other vehicles were involved and the woman driving the car was unhurt.

The crash caused major disruption, with traffic being diverted via Sheffield Parkway and Handsworth Road while the road was closed.

