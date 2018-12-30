Driver ‘rammed police’ during chase through Sheffield streets 

Have your say

A driver rammed police during a chase through the streets of Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support Team tweeted that the red VW Golf hit a police car and other vehicle ‘in an effort to escape’.

The team added: “The pursuit was successfully resolved by tactical resources from the roads policing group.”

They also tweeted a picture of a knife and vehicle they recovered.

Picture tweeted out by police.

The incident happened at just before 1am this morning.

Police did not state where the pursuit took place.

The driver was charged and remanded into custody.