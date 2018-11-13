Driver killed after smashing into property and parked car near Doncaster 

Have your say

A driver has been killed after crashing his vehicle into the side of a property and a parked car.

The 77-year-old man died after the blue Suzuki Vitara he was driving was involved in a collision in Vinehall Road, Haxey, yesterday at 2.40pm.

Vinehall Road, Haxey. Picture: Google

In a statement, Humberside Police said: “The man, who was driving the car at the time of the collision, sadly died at the scene.

“We are appealing for anyone that saw what happened or saw the car prior to the collision to call 101 quoting log 316 of 12/11/18.”