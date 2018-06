Have your say

A driver had to be cut from from his car following a multi-vehicle crash in South Yorkshire.

Emergency services were called to the A630 Fitzwilliam Road, near Mushroom Roundabout in Rotherham, at around 1.30am on Sunday.

A fire service spokesman said three cars were involving in the collision and one driver had to be cut from his car.

The driver was taken to Rotherham Hospital with suspected back and neck injuries.