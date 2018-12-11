Driver hunted after hit-and-run on South Yorkshire motorway

A police hunt is under way for a driver who fled after a hit-and-run on a South Yorkshire motorway.

The motorist was in white Mercedes E220 which crashed into a Peugeot 207 at Junction 1 of the M18 at Bramley, Rotherham, at 2am on Sunday.

The Peugeot was destroyed in the smash and the Mercedes ended up on the grass verge at the side of the motorway.

A woman in the Peugeot had to be freed by firefighters and was taken to hospital with head injuries.

The Mercedes driver fled the scene.

Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 92.