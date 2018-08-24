Driver ‘dragged along floor’ in Doncaster car theft 

A driver was dragged along the floor while trying to stop thieves from stealing his car.

The incident happened when an unknown man got into a 22-year-old man’s black BMW 1 series while he was talking to friends.

As the vehicle started to drive off, the rightful owner is believed to have tried to stop the BMW and was dragged a short way along the ground.

The BMW is then reported to have driven away from the car park, leaving the 22-year-old with graze injuries. The car has not yet been recovered.

Detectives are now appealing for information about the incident, which happened at a car meet at the Asda in Gilwice Way, Doncaster, on Sunday, August 12, at 9.50pm.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers believe that a number of people may have witnessed the car theft and are appealing for witnesses to come forward. If anyone was filming the car meet and holds footage of the theft, they are also asked to get in touch with police.

“Please call 101 quoting incident number 954 of 12 August 2018. You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to give information anonymously and in confidence.”