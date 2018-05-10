Driver charged with killing South Yorkshire pedestrian in crash

Have your say

A 21-year-old man has appeared at court accused killing of a pedestrian in a South Yorkshire collision.

Joshua Mewes, 21, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, accused of causing the death of Bramley man, Robert John Kolt, 64, by driving dangerously.

The collision took place in Doncaster Road, Dalton on March 18 last year, and involved a Honda Civic vehicle.

Mewes, of Highfield Park, Maltby did not enter a plea during the short hearing.

Magistrates sent the case to Sheffield Crown Court, and Mewes was granted unconditional bail until his next court appearance.