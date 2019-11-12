Driver charged with attacking four passengers in other car after Sheffield road smash

A driver has been charged with assaulting four passengers in another car after the vehicle he was in collided with the car in Sheffield.

By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 3:04 pm
Updated Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 3:05 pm

Sheffield South West Neighbourhood Policing Team said that a 23-year-old man had been remanded following the collision on Chesterfield Road.

As well as assaults on the passengers in the other car, he has also been charged with dangerous driving, no licence and no insurance.

The aftermath of the crash in Chesterfield Road. Photo: Sheffield South West NHP

Police announced details of the arrest on Twitter.