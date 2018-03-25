Driver caught making VIDEO CALL to his partner on South Yorkshire road

A motorist was pulled over by police after being seen driving erratically in South Yorkshire - only for officers to find he had been making a video call to his partner.

To make matters worse, a breath test showed the motorist was three times over the legal alcohol limit.

Police today said the man had been stopped on Peel Street, in Barnsley, and he is now awaiting a court date.

Barnsley East neighbourhood policing team said: "Male seen driving erratically on Peel Street, in Barnsley - probably because he was on a video call to his partner.

"He was stopped and spoken to, and he provided a breath sample of 110 UG - almost three times the legal limit. A court date awaits."