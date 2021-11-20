Driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving after pedestrian is hit on Fordstead Lane in Doncaster and dies
A driver has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after a pedestrian was hit on a South Yorkshire road and died.
Police were called to a crash which happened on Fordstead Lane, at the junction of Almholme Lane, yesterday, Friday, November 19, at around 11.10am.
They said the collision involved a black Vauxhall Astra and a pedestrian, who sadly died from his injuries.
Police said the pedestrian's family had been informed and were being supported by specialist officers.
Read More
The Astra driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while over the legal limit for drugs. The 23-year-old has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.
Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of a black Vauxhall Astra travelling in the area from Barnby Dun towards Arksey shortly before 11.10am is asked to call 101 and quote incident number 320 of November 19.
Police also want to hear from anyone who saw, or may have dashcam footage of, the pedestrian.