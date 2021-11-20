Police were called to a crash which happened on Fordstead Lane, at the junction of Almholme Lane, yesterday, Friday, November 19, at around 11.10am.

They said the collision involved a black Vauxhall Astra and a pedestrian, who sadly died from his injuries.

Police said the pedestrian's family had been informed and were being supported by specialist officers.

Fordstead Lane in Doncaster, where a man died after a collision involving a black Vauxhall Astra. The Astra driver was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and of drug driving (pic: Google)

The Astra driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while over the legal limit for drugs. The 23-year-old has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of a black Vauxhall Astra travelling in the area from Barnby Dun towards Arksey shortly before 11.10am is asked to call 101 and quote incident number 320 of November 19.