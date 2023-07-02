News you can trust since 1887
Driver arrested after fatal crash in village near Sheffield

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a fatal crash in a Derbyshire village.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 10:37 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2023, 10:39 BST

The collision, on the B6388 High Lane, Ridgeway, near Mosborough, involved a Vauxhall Mokka and a Volkswagen Tiguan and occurred at around 1.40pm on Saturday.

A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene. A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Officers want to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision as well as anyone who has any dashcam footage.

If you have any information which could help with their investigation, please contact police, using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 640 of 1 July:

Website – use the police online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or call on 101. You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

