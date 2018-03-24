Driver accidentally hits bollard after swerving potholes along Sheffield road

Have your say

A driver was left red-faced after accidentally colliding with a bollard trying to avoid potholes.

A crew from Elm Lane station were returning to base at around 11pm when they spotted a car had collided with the metal structure in Longley.

Firefighters jumped to check on the female driver on Southey Green Road and waited for an ambulance as a precaution.

The crew had been attending a garden fire on the same road. A resident started to burn some rubbish in his back garden which had gotten out of control.