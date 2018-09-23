Drive-through Starbucks plans submitted for one of Sheffield's oldest and ‘most haunted’ buildings

One of Sheffield’s most historic buildings, with links to the Civil War, could get a new lease of life as a drive-through Starbucks café.

Carbrook Hall is a Grade II*-listed building in Attercliffe, part of which dates back to the early 1600s and where a building has stood since at least the 12th century.

The proposed layout for Carbrook Hall, under plans to convert it to a drive-through Starbucks (pic: DLP Planning/West Street Leisure)

But the premises, where parliamentarians met ahead of the siege of Sheffield Castle in 1644, has been empty since it was sold and closed as a pub more than 18 months ago.

It was damaged in an arson attack in April and, although the most historic parts of the building survived intact, heritage campaigners described the fire as a wake-up call.

Now a long-awaited planning application has been submitted to Sheffield Council.

Carbrook Hall as it looks now

Under the proposals, submitted by DLP Planning on behalf of the owner West Street Leisure, the historic parts of the building – including the celebrated Oak Room and the former kitchen - would be retained and restored.

The ground floor would become a drive-through Starbucks café, with the coffee chain using the first floor for training.

Some of the more modern extensions, including a garage and toilet blocks, would be demolished and a new single story extension would be added.

Owner Sean Fogg in the Old Oak Room at Carbrook Hall, which thankfully only sustained minor smoke damage in an arson attack earlier this year

There would be a lawn and outdoor seating, along with 32 parking spaces.

The application states: “Converting the building into a café/restaurant ensures that the public (customers) will still be able to enjoy and appreciate the historical features which are located within the building, such as the panelling and ornate ceiling in the Oak Room.

“The plans will not significantly harm the significance of the building and would provide a viable use for the building of public benefit.”

The building is reputed to be one of Yorkshire’s most-haunted places, with tales of mischievous spirits throwing open doors, smashing bottles and even locking people in the toilets against their will.

It is listed by Sheffield Council as an asset of community value, providing some protection against any plans for demolition or development.

The planning application states that during the 12 months the property was on the market, after being bought by West Street Leisure, there was no interest in reopening it as a pub.

The owner claims that other than the drive-through plans, the only other approach was about using it as a car wash and storing cleaning supplies in the building.

The original plans were altered following concerns raised by Historic England, meaning the drive-through lane would exit via Carbrook Hall, rather than wrapping around the building back onto Attercliffe Common as was originally planned.

