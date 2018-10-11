Drive-in cinema to return to Doncaster for Christmas

A drive-in cinema which has proved a hit with Doncaster moviegoers is to return to Doncaster this Christmas.

The Moonlight Drive In Cinema, which has held a number of previous screenings at the Keepmoat Stadium, will be back in town between December 18 and Christmas Eve.

Details, times and a venue for the event have yet to be announced but the firm has announced that this year’s event will feature a string of festive movies including Elf and Home Alone.

Announcing its return on Facebook, a post said: “We know that it is far from time to leave the cookies and the milk out, however we want to let you know that our Christmas Drive-In Cinema is back this Christmas.

“If you want to spoil yourself and the children this year, and want a unique Christmas experience for as little £30 per vehicle then watch out on our website for when the tickets will be released on November 1.”

Details and tickets will be released at www.moonlightcinema.com

The cinema first arrived in Doncaster in the run up to Christmas 2016, showing a string of smash hit Hollywood movies including classics such as Frozen, Grease and Dirty Dancing.

The cinema attracted hundreds of viewers, who watched a feast of movies from the comfort of their cars.

The Moonlight Drive-in Cinema describes itself as the UK's biggest drive in cinema and is based in Scarborough.



