Drive in cinema axed in Doncaster could re-open at new Yorkshire venue in 2019

A drive in cinema which cancelled all its screenings in Doncaster unexpectedly before Christmas could open at another site in Yorkshire in the New Year.

The Moonlight Drive In Cinema, which was due to be held at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium in the run up to Christmas, was cancelled at short notice with hundreds of customers locally and across the country left in the dark.

The firm has deleted all its social media accounts and has not responded to emails and telephone calls from angry customers demanding refunds.

But it is now understood the firm could re-open a site in Castleford in the New Year.

According to Groupon, who sold discounted tickets to screenings at several Moonlight sites, the company plans to reopen in the New Year.

A spokesman for Groupon said: “Customer satisfaction is incredibly important to us and we are sorry for the disappointment caused here.

“We’ve been in contact with the team at Moonlight Drive-In Cinemas and they have confirmed they will be reopening in the New Year and all purchased tickets will be valid for use.”

Groupon said they had been in contact with all affected customers, and that customers would be able to reschedule their bookings, or request a full refund.

The Doncaster event was due to take place between December 18 and Christmas Eve, showing a feast of classic festive movies.

But in a shock move a few days before the event, the plug was pulled with all screenings cancelled without explanation.

Customers received an email which simply said: “Unfortunately due to unforeseen circumstances, all events have been cancelled.

“We aim to be in touch shortly with more information.”

Similar events around the country were also cancelled.

A screening in Peterborough was shelved while film showings at Diggerland near Castleford were also been pulled.

The drive in cinema was meant to visit Preston, Nottingham, Hull, Peterborough and Newcastle as well as Doncaster in the run up to Christmas. It is understood all the screenings were cancelled.

The firm, which has held several previous event in Doncaster, had announced its return in October with a string of festive movies including Elf and Home Alone.

The cinema first arrived in Doncaster in the run up to Christmas 2016, showing a string of smash hit Hollywood movies including classics such as Frozen, Grease and Dirty Dancing.

The cinema attracted hundreds of viewers, who watched a feast of movies from the comfort of their cars.

The Moonlight Drive-in Cinema describes itself as the UK's biggest drive in cinema and is based in Scarborough.

We have attempted to contact Moonlight Drive-In Cinema for further details but calls and emails have not been returned and the chain’s Facebook and Twitter accounts have been deactivated.



