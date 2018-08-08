Drink-driver with alcohol problems crashed into another vehicle

A drink-driver with alcohol problems has been banned from the road after he lost control of his car and crashed into another vehicle.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on August 1 how Cameron Matthew Watson, 21, of Top Road, Wingerworth, Chesterfield, was nearly three times the drink-drive limit when the collision happened on Somersall Park Road, in Chesterfield.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Police received a report from a member of the public just before half-past midnight after a collision occurred with an Audi colliding with another vehicle.”

Watson told police it was his car and he had lots of problems, according to Mrs Allsop, and said he had consumed half-a-bottle of gin and admitted he has a problem with alcohol.

The defendant added that he left his address to go into town and realised he needed to stop and pulled-in but he took a corner too wide and he collided with another vehicle.

Mrs Allsop added that Watson realised police were going to be called and he panicked and drove away and went to a housing estate where he hit a kerb.

Watson pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after registering 103 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The probation service stated that Watson said he regrets the danger he put other people in and that he admitted consuming alcohol on a daily basis to deal with mental health problems and his low mood.

Watson has also been diagnosed with depression and anxiety, according to the probation service.

Defence solicitor Steve Brint said Watson is undergoing cognitive behaviour therapy and he had decided to drive because he was feeling down.

Mr Brint added: “He is thoroughly ashamed of himself and he’s aware of the danger he posed.”

Magistrates sentenced Watson to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and an Alcohol Treatment Requirement.

He was find £123 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Watson was also disqualified from driving for 24 months.