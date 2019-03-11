Drink-driver was caught on the A61 dual carriageway in Chesterfield after police received a tip-off

A young drink-driver was caught by police at over twice the legal limit after a tip-off.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on February 27 how Paige Clark, 20, of Ennerdale Crescent, Newbold, Chesterfield, was stopped on the northbound carriageway of the A61, in Chesterfield.

A drink-drive breathalyser.

Prosecuting solicitor Matt Evans said: “Police received information that a driver was in Chesterfield town centre and had been drinking.

“The car was located on the A61, northbound carriageway, from Chesterfield town centre and the vehicle was stopped properly and the driver was identified as Paige Clark.”

Clark admitted to police that she had consumed a few pints of alcohol and she provided a roadside breath test which she failed.

The defendant later registered 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the police station when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Clark, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after the incident on February 9.

Defence solicitor Ben Strelley said Clark had behaved out of character and she had been going through an emotional time after the break-up of a relationship.

He added that there had been no evidence of bad driving during the incident.

Magistrates fined Clark £274 and ordered her to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

She was also disqualified from driving for 18 months but this ban can be reduced by 19 weeks if she completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.