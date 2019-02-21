Drink-driver was caught after someone tipped-off police about his boozing

Police caught a drink-driver with a passenger in his car after they received a tip-off that a motorist had been boozing.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on February 13 how Daniel Peake, 28, of Cheviot Avenue, Ironville, was approached by police who had waited at the end of a street where they believed he lived.

A drink-drive breathalyser.

Prosecuting solicitor Neil Hollett said: “Police received information from a member of the public believing the defendant had been drinking heavily and about to drive away at a location on Monument Lane, at Codnor Park, Ironville.

“Officers located themselves at the end of the street where they believed the driver lived.”

Police saw a silver Ford Focus pull out and screech its tyres, according to Mr Hollett, and the defendant got out with a passenger and walked to an address.

Peake failed a roadside breath test and registered 56 microgrammes in alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the police station when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The defendant pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after the incident on January 26.

Defence solicitor Julie Page said Peake had been to the pub and had planned for his father to pick him up but his ex called and he needed to meet her at his home.

Magistrates fined Peake £280 and he must pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Peake was also disqualified from driving for 16 months but this ban can be reduced by 17 weeks if he completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.