Drink-driver gets a ban and unpaid work after he collided into parked cars

A boozed-up motorist who overtook a taxi and a lorry before colliding into parked vehicles was found to be over the drink-drive limit.

Kyle Luke Wren, 22, lost control of his VW Golf on Nottingham Road, at Codnor, before colliding into parked vehicles, according to a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing on September 6.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “It was 1.05am, on August 19, and the defendant was driving to Ripley and overtook a taxi and a lorry and collided with five parked vehicles on the right hand side.

“A lady in the taxi got out and approached the vehicle and recognised the defendant and he ran off into a field.”

Mrs Haslam added that police were called and Wren was located.

Wren, of Chewton Street, Eastwood, told police he had been to a pub and had five pints of lager and he had been asked later to drive a friend to Ripley.

The defendant added that he recalled overtaking vehicles and that it was quite a tight gap and he swerved into the nearside and collided with the parked vehicles.

Wren pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after registering 93 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Defence solicitor John Cavanagh said Wren felt ill after the collision and he headed off to a filling station.

Mr Cavanagh added that a driving ban will not directly affect Wren’s employment with a delivery company but it will affect his progress because he was hoping to do HGV training.

He added: “He appreciates this was an incredibly stupid thing to do.”

Magistrates sentenced Wren to a 12 month community order with 140 hours of unpaid work and a 24 month driving disqualification.

His ban can be reduced by 26 weeks if he completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.

Wren must also pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.