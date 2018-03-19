Drink driver caught in snow on edge of Sheffield ahead of driving test

A drink driver stopped in the snow by the police officers on the outskirts of Sheffield was getting some 'experience' on the roads before their driving test.

The driver, who was stopped at Owler Bar, was also unsupervised, not displaying L-plates and did not have any insurance.

Police officers seized the car.