Drink driver caught after pursuit on South Yorkshire motorways

A drink driver was caught by police after swerving across the lanes of a motorway in South Yorkshire.

An officer spotted a VW Golf swerving from lane one to lane three of the M18 last night.

Police stopped the VW golf on the M1. Picture: SYP Ops Support

South Yorkshire Police’s roads policing unit joined the pursuit and helped stop the car just off junction 30 of the M1.

The driver failed a roadside breath test and spent the night in custody before he was charged with drink driving.

