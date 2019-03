A drink driver has been arrested following a crash on a major Sheffield road this morning.

Police were called to Stocksbridge bypass at around 5:45am this morning, March 9, following reports of a two vehcile collision.

Stocksbridge Bypass (google)

Three people were taken to hospital following the crash but did not suffer any serious injuries.

Another person was arrested at the scene for being over the prescribed limit.

There are currently diversions in place near to the Fox Valley Retail Park due to the incident.