Drink driver and passenger survive South Yorkshire motorway smash

A drink driver and his passenger walked away from this crash scene with facial injuries despite ending up wedged under a lorry on the M18 in South Yorkshire.

They were in a Volkswagen Passat which was involved in a smash near to junction 1 at Bramley, Rotherham, at around 5am on Saturday.

CRIME: Teen, 15, arrested for attempted murder after woman stabbed in Sheffield



South Yorkshire Police said the car driver was detained for being over the drink drive limit and both he and his passenger were taken to hospital with facial injuries.

VIDEO: Police hunting gunmen after shooting in Sheffield city centre

The lorry driver suffered whiplash injuries.

COURT: Sheffield men jailed for 10 years for designer clothes shop ram raids, burglaries and theft of high value cars.

Officers investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision want to hear from anyone who saw the Passat beforehand.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident 177.