DREAM JOB ALERT: Paid position in Sheffield to train puppies so they become charity support dogs

A dream job for canine lovers is up for grabs and a charity wants to pay someone to help train their next batch of puppies.

Charity Support Dogs, is looking for an 'enthusiastic, motivated and driven' candidate to join their expanding training team and will be paid £17,500 rising to £20,000 upon successful completion of training

Could you be a Support Dog trainer?

The charity provides specialist dogs for people living with disabilities, autism and people who have regular seizures.

The successful applicant will be responsible for the selection of Support Dogs puppies and should provide a structured training programme for them while they are under their care.

The new recruit will also oversee how they progress and must be able to flag any concerns that may arise to management.

The paw-fect candidate will be expected to be involved in the recruitment of future volunteers and be on hand to give out advice when needed.

Occasional 'overnight duties' and from time to time weekend work will be required to assist the charity by taking part in activities such as fundraising events and demonstrations.

The job advert adds 'previous and proven experience' of working with puppies, within a 'professional capacity', such as 'planning and conducting puppy training classes to a group of people' is an 'essential quality' for the role. All applicants are to have a full clean driving licence.

To view the full job advert and how to apply, click here