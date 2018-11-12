Dramatic video footage released of cops arresting man after police chase through Rotherham

Have your say

Dramatic video footage has emerged of police arresting a man by the side of the road after a chase through Rotherham.

Police spotted the uninsured Ford Focus driving down Meadowhall Road on Thursday night and attempted to pull the driver over.

Police chase through Rotherham - Credit: Wasim Khan

However, the driver refused to pull over and raced away from officers.

The driver was eventually boxed in by officers in Kimberworth.

Video footage from the scene showed the man being restrained by the side of the road as police carried out searches of the car.

Another police car then arrives on the scene to provide support as the man is eventually arrested for providing a positive roadside drug test and for driving without insurance.

His passenger was arrested for drugs offences and possession of a lock knife.