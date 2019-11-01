Emergency services were alerted to the blaze on the car park of Waitrose supermarket at 8.40pm yesterday.

One fire engine from Central fire station in Sheffield city centre was deployed and spent around 20 minutes at the scene.

A car was torched on the Waitrose car park on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, last night (Pic: Trevor Pask)

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters said the blaze was started deliberately.