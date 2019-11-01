Dramatic video footage captures car engulfed in flames on Ecclesall Road

A car went up in flames on the Waitrose car park on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 1st November 2019, 12:53 pm

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze on the car park of Waitrose supermarket at 8.40pm yesterday.

One fire engine from Central fire station in Sheffield city centre was deployed and spent around 20 minutes at the scene.

A car was torched on the Waitrose car park on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, last night (Pic: Trevor Pask)

Firefighters said the blaze was started deliberately.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.