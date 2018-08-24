Dramatic pictures show raging fire that spread to 10 locations in Sheffield 

These dramatic pictures show the devastating effect of starting fires on grassland.

Arsonists started the blaze on land off Stubbinghouse Lane in Grenoside which spread to 10 different locations on Wednesday at about 8.30pm.

Two crews from Rivelin Fire Station spent more than two hours tackling the blaze.

In a statement, the brigade, which tweeted these pictures, said: “What seems like a small fire can develop into something serious.

The fire spread.

“If you have any information about the above contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”