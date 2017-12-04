Dramatic pictures show devastating Doncaster house fire

Have your say

Dramatic pictures have been released showing the effects of a huge blaze that ravaged a bungalow and caravan.

Five fire engines from Askern, Adwick, Thorne, Doncaster and Edlington were called out to the blaze in Moss Road, Moss, just after 6.30pm yesterday.

The damaged bungalow.

A caravan and bungalow were both well alight when crews arrived but fortunately the occupants were already outside safe and sound.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels to tackle the blaze and left the scene at about 10.30pm.

An investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched today .