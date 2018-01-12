Dramatic pictures emerge after car bursts into flames and burns Sheffield garage down

Have your say

A Sheffield family's garage collapsed after their car burst into flames earlier this afternoon.

The car was parked in a detached double garage near Oldale Court off Beighton Road in Woodhouse when it caught fire.

Crews at the scene of the car fire - Picture: Peter Wolstenholme

Fire crews from Parkway and Birley attended the scene at around midday and traffic on the road was restricted to one lane.

The garage roof collapsed as crews battled the blaze but nobody was injured during the incident.

One fire crew remains at the scene and an inspector from Sheffield City Council is due to carry out an investigation into incident later today.