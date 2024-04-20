Dramatic pictures as firefighters tackle huge blaze at Grange Lane recycling centre, Barnsley

80 tonnes of old mattresses went up in flames

By David Walsh
Published 20th Apr 2024, 14:14 BST

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has issued dramatic pictures after 80 tonnes of old mattresses went up in flames at a Barnsley recycling centre.

Firefighters were still at Grange Lane on Saturday afternoon, and the road remains closed, almost a day after being called out at 6.30pm on Friday.

People living nearby were advised to keep windows and doors closed as six fire engines and a high volume pump tackled the blaze. View the pictures to see what firefighters were up against.

Six fire engines and a high volume pump were sent to a fire at a recycling centre in Barnsley

1. Grange Lane

Six fire engines and a high volume pump were sent to a fire at a recycling centre in Barnsley

Firefighters use powerful torches to see through the thick smoke

2. Thick smoke

Firefighters use powerful torches to see through the thick smoke

The flames came very close to a digger at the site

3. Digger

The flames came very close to a digger at the site

Officers set up multiple hoses to combat the flames.

4. Hoses

Officers set up multiple hoses to combat the flames.

