South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has issued dramatic pictures after 80 tonnes of old mattresses went up in flames at a Barnsley recycling centre.
Firefighters were still at Grange Lane on Saturday afternoon, and the road remains closed, almost a day after being called out at 6.30pm on Friday.
People living nearby were advised to keep windows and doors closed as six fire engines and a high volume pump tackled the blaze. View the pictures to see what firefighters were up against.
