South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has issued dramatic pictures after 80 tonnes of old mattresses went up in flames at a Barnsley recycling centre.

Firefighters were still at Grange Lane on Saturday afternoon, and the road remains closed, almost a day after being called out at 6.30pm on Friday.

People living nearby were advised to keep windows and doors closed as six fire engines and a high volume pump tackled the blaze. View the pictures to see what firefighters were up against.

Six fire engines and a high volume pump were sent to a fire at a recycling centre in Barnsley

Firefighters use powerful torches to see through the thick smoke

The flames came very close to a digger at the site

Officers set up multiple hoses to combat the flames.