Dramatic photos show extent of flooding as Sheffield bypass reopens

A major road in Sheffield has finally reopened, with these photos revealing the extent of flooding which left it closed for around 24 hours.

The A616 Stocksbridge bypass was closed yesterday afternoon between the A6102 for Stocksbridge and the Flouch roundabout on the A628, as workers battled to pump away the huge volume of water.

Members of the public say the road is prone to flooding (photo: Highways England)

It eventually reopened this afternoon, and Highways England has shared these photos revealing the size of the task with which it was faced.

Highways England said at around 5pm today that the road was now open, with temporary lights controlling traffic.

Members of the public have called for better drainage at the location, as they say that stretch of road is prone to flooding.

Commenting on Twitter, Andy Wilson said 'need some bigger drainage in there', while Andy Geraghty added 'it quite often gets flooded down that stretch'.