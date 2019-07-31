Dramatic photos show extent of fire which swept through Sheffield barn
This was the scene at a huge blaze on a Sheffield farm, which firefighters have spent much of today tackling.
These dramatic images show the extent of the barn fire on Pea Field Lane, in Bromley, close to High Green.
Drone footage captured by Robert Scott (@Robertsheff), meanwhile, showed smoke billowing from the barn.
Crews were called to the farm this morning at around 5am after a large number of hay bales caught fire, and at its height more than 30 firefighters were battling the flames.
Firefighters remained at the scene well into the afternoon ensuring the fire was fully out.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the cause of the fire, in which no one was seriously injured, was not yet known.
It urged people to observe the following advice to help prevent fires during the summer:
Don't leave wheelie bins out overnight, as they can be a target for arsonists. Do it first thing in the morning instead
Report arson or suspicious behaviour to South Yorkshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111
Be extra careful with disposable barbecues – don't put them on grass, and let them cool before throwing them away
Keep your garden free of loose rubbish, and report fly-tipping to your local authority before it’s set alight
Speak to your children about the dangers of fire-setting – the last thing anyone wants is for them to get hurt.