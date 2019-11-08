Dramatic photograph that shows extent of flooding in Doncaster

This dramatic photograph shows the full extent of flooding in Doncaster after the River Don burst its banks.

By Darren Burke
Friday, 8th November 2019, 7:54 pm
Updated Friday, 8th November 2019, 7:55 pm

Thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes, hundreds of houses have been flooded, roads and schools have been shut and buses and trains have been disrupted across the town.

Six severe ‘danger to life’ flood warnings are still in place and the rivers has reached record levels after more than month’s worth of rain fell in less than 24 hours.

Read More

Read More
These are all the flood alerts and warnings currently in place in Doncaster
Doncaster has been submerged by the floods. Photo: Tom Maddick/SWNS

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

And this photo shows just how much of the town is underwater.

Taken from Bentley and looking towards Wheatley, it shows how land to the left of Wheatley Hall Road has been deluged from the Don.

Conisbrough, Sprotbrough, Kirk Sandall, Long Sandall, Fishlake, Bentley, Scawthorpe and dozens of other places have been flooded with settlements in Rotherham and Sheffield also suffering in the floods, which are being compared to the disaster of 2007.