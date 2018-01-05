Dramatic new pictures reveal true scale of fallen tree which crushed Sheffield family's car

The true scale of a fallen tree which crashed through the roof of a Sheffield family's car has been revealed in shocking new pictures.

Anthony Cronshaw and his wife Christine told the Star last night how they narrowly escaped being inside the car when it fell on Gresly Road.

The couple had only been back at their flat in Lowedges for around 20 minutes the tree came crashing through the top of their vehicle.

However, new pictures have revealed the shocking size of the tree which blocked the entire road, crushing the car in the process.

Carina Danielle Miller was stood nearby when the tree fell and said the incident could have been much worse.

She said: "I live around the corner and heard it when it fell. I was just about to get in my mother-in-law's car at the time.

"Had she come down the road a minute later it could have hit her. Luckily it only hit a car which had no occupants in it.

"I thought that the tree had looked unsafe for a while. It just took the high winds yesterday to finally push it over."

Council workers had to respond to the fallen tree on top of Christine's Skoda Fabia which completely blocked off the road for some time.

Workers for Sheffield Council contractor Amey were also called out to fallen trees at Carr Wood in Meersbrook and Woodseats House Road in Woodseats earlier this evening.