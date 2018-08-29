Dramatic moment two suspected thieves are caught red-handed by Sheffield police

Two suspected thieves were caught red-handed and arrested by police on a Sheffield street.

Officers caught the two men attempting to steal tools from a parked van in Herries Road, Shirecliffe, yesterday evening.

In a Facebook post, the Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team said the break-in happened “close to the Five Arches Bridge whilst the owner was watching the football.

“Remember to keep your vehicles locked, secure and valuables out of sight.”