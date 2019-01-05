Dramatic footage shows scale of blaze that ripped through Sheffield home

This was the scene on a Sheffield street yesterday afternoon, as a fire ripped through a house.

Four fire engines, and an aerial appliance were called out to the blaze in Valentine Crescent, near Sheffield Lane Top at 4.02pm yesterday.

The scene in Valentine Crescent yesterday afternoon

This shocking footage sent to The Star shows the extent of the blaze.

READ MORE: Police closed road in Sheffield suburb, amid reports of ‘loud bangs similar to gunshots’

A cause of the fire is not yet known.

Well-wishers have set up a fundraising page to generate funds for the family affected by the fire.

A fundraising page has been set up to help the family affected by the fire

To donate to the appeal, click here.

The organiser said: “Some of you may have seen there was a house explosion yesterday locally in Sheffield and I wanted to do a go fund me page for the family who have lost everything.

“I understand it’s January and everyone’s a little worse off this month but anything you can spare to help this family in such a heartbreaking position would be amazing!

READ MORE: These are all the Sheffield streets targeted by burglary gang during five month crime spree

“I don’t the know the family personally but back in 2002 the same thing happened to my home and as a family we know how devastating this time can be.

“Also I’ve seen appeals for clothes, ladies size 8 - 10, size 4 shoes. Little boy age 7 clothes and size 12 shoes.”

READ MORE: These are the criminals who received the longest prison sentences in Sheffield and South Yorkshire in 2018