Drama as fire breaks out in student halls in Sheffield and six fire engines race to the scene

A student putting some overcooked food in a kitchen bin led to six fire crews rushing to an accommodation block in Sheffield.

By Alastair Ulke
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 11:38 am
Updated Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 11:39 am

The huge – if precautionary – response saw half a dozen fire engines arrive at the Aspect 3 student halls building on Edward Street at 1.10pm on Tuesday, October 4.

A fire broke out in one of the kitchens when a resident reportedly put something which was too hot in a bin.

The accidental blaze was extinguished and crews left the scene by 2.15pm.

1. Six crews respond to kitchen bin fire in Sheffield student halls

Fire engines on Edward Street on October 4, 2022.

Photo: Alastair Ulke

