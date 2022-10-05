Drama as fire breaks out in student halls in Sheffield and six fire engines race to the scene
A student putting some overcooked food in a kitchen bin led to six fire crews rushing to an accommodation block in Sheffield.
The huge – if precautionary – response saw half a dozen fire engines arrive at the Aspect 3 student halls building on Edward Street at 1.10pm on Tuesday, October 4.
A fire broke out in one of the kitchens when a resident reportedly put something which was too hot in a bin.
The accidental blaze was extinguished and crews left the scene by 2.15pm.
