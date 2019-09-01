Dozens turn out for special Robin Hood screening

Screening of Robin Hood at Storrs Wood in Sheffield

Around 100 people joined together at Storrs Wood, in Loxley where Stoneface are based, at the weekend for two screenings of the 1938 film The Adventures of Robin Hood, starring Errol Flynn. Both screenings were opened by a special talk from Dr Simon Heywood, who is an expert in storytelling at the University of Derby and wrote the book the Folk Tales of South Yorkshire.

It was organised by Sensoria festival who with the Centre for Contemporary Legend at Sheffield Hallam University are running a series of events to highlight Robin Hood’s links with South Yorkshire.

Jo Wingate, of Sensoria, said: “I’m really pleased with how it’s gone, it’s a really beautiful setting. There’s a babbling stream behind us and eventually the sun came out just in time for the first screening. We had more downpours than we were expecting in the morning but it all came good in the end.

“It was wonderful. There’s been a real warm glow, we’ve had all ages and backgrounds come along and some locals from Loxley which was really lovely, it’s been a really nice mix of people.”

Amanda Atlkin, from Loxley who came to watch the screening, said: “Being a lover of history I suppose the whole local legend thing is fascinating to me, especially being a local lass as well, I just live up the road, so it’s quite nice.

“From a little girl learning about the legend it’s always been a source of local pride and just thinking about how in ancient times the forests stretched right down from Sheffield to Nottingham, which has mostly been lost now but that sense of continuity and history fascinates me.

“I think the campaign to bring him home to Loxley is great, anything that helps revive that – it’s really special.”

Will Marshall, from Middlewood who also came for the screening, said: “Everyone likes stories about fighting for the little people. There’s a bit of adventure as well. I’m from Sheffield so I like that he’s from Sheffield.

“I think the campaign a great idea, it gives more recognition for Sheffield.”

Records from as far back as more than 500 years ago say Robin Hood was born at Little Haggas Croft in Loxley and his stomping ground was the woodland of South Yorkshire.

Sensoria has received a National Lottery Heritage Fund grant for this exciting project. Part of the campaign to ‘bring Robin Hood home to Loxley’ includes the launch of an app which highlights key spots in the region such as Robin Hood’s cave on Stanage Edge, Little John’s grave in Hathersage, the Trysting Tree in Rotherham where Robin is said to have met with Maid Marian and Little Haggas Croft in Loxley where he was born. It includes audio and pictures describing the history of each site.