Dozens of fly-tipped tyres have been discovered on a Sheffield estate.

PCSOs from the Manor and Arbourthorne team found the mess on the Arbourthorne estate earlier today.

Tyres found dumped on the Arbourthorne estate.

Officers say they have reported the incident to Sheffield Council and that they will be making further enquiries to trace the person responsible.

Residents can report fly-tipping and other issues to the council via www.FixMyStreet.com.