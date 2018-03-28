Dozens of detectives and police offices involved in Sheffield murder probe

Dozens of detectives, police officers and support staff are working on the investigation into the murder of a young dad stabbed to death in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said there is still a core team of between 30 and 40 working on the probe into the death of 22-year-old Jarvin Blake, three weeks on after he was stabbed in a city suburb.

The dad-of-three, who had three children all under five years old, was knifed at the junction of Brackley Street and Catherine Street, Burngreave, on Thursday, March 8.

The motive for the killing has not yet been released but detectives are treating it as a targeted attack.

A car pulled up alongside Jarvin and a friend and number of people jumped out and chased the pair before stabbing them both.

Jarvin, from Gleadless, was knifed in his chest and was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.

His friend, a 23-year-old man, was also rushed to hospital but survived and was discharged a few days later.

Four men - three from Sheffield and one from Rotherham - were arrested on suspicion of murder and released under investigation after questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Handley, leading the hunt for those involved in the murder, said the 'investigation is developing'.

He added: "This is a category A murder, we have an incident room running and a team of 30 to 40 working on the investigation on any one day as well as extra support from across the force as and when needed.

"We are determined to gather the evidence that will put the right people in court for a jury to decide on their guilt and involvement in this offence."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.