South Yorkshire Police said officers were called at 7.10am over concerns for the safety of a woman on a bridge near to Dovercourt Road in Rotherham.

There are a number of road closures in place in the directly surrounding area and members of the public are being urged to avoid the area.

Emergency services are on the scene police incident on New Wortley Road

Buses have been diverted because of the incident, with New Wortley Road one of those affected.

Bus operator First said: “New Wortley Road has now been closed by police between Fenton Road roundabout and Garden Street. 138, 139, 140, 141 and 142 diverted via Wilton Gardens, Kimberworth Road, Midland and Garden Street.”

The firm added that the X78 has been diverted via Kimberworth Road, Midland and Garden Street in both directions.

There was a similar incident in Sheffield city centre earlier this week over concerns for the safety of a woman in a car park.